Aamir Khan doesn’t give two hoots for Oscars? Check out his Dangal comment

Dangal is having an impressive run at the box office and Aamir Khan, who weathered the controversy surrounding the threats of a Dangal boycott, is now watching his efforts pay off. Although the film is being hailed as one of the finest sports biopics of Bollywood and a movie that will go down as a classic, Dangal has unfortunately missed this year’s Oscar race. Is the PK actor too concerned about that? Apparently, not. Just the way he treated his detractors, Aamir Khan recently addressed the issue, saying that he wasn’t too bothered about the prestigious awards, according to ANI.

The actor said he was happy with the response Dangal had gotten from the audience and that was enough for him right now. Of course, with the wrestling film set to break PK’s record of Rs 300 crore and already set to smash records at both the domestic and overseas box office, Aamir surely has enough to smile about at this point. The star previously stated that he wasn’t paying much attention to breaking records and was more concerned with entertaining his viewers. Yet, surely the way Dangal is crushing its competition left, right and centre and that too smack-dab in the middle of demonetisation has got to make him feel good.

At the point, Dangal seems to be unstoppable, smashing through the ranks of this year’s highest grossing movies with the momentum of a wrecking ball. In three days, it has already entered Bollywood’s 100 crore club and is set to become the second highest grossing film of the weekend. Overtaking Salman Khan’s Sultan, which seemed untouchable till last week, is now becoming a very real possibility and Dangal is even predicted to make Rs 500 crore by the time it’s done with the box office.