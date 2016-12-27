Aamir Khan delivers tight slap against carpers as Dangal box office collections may well hit Rs 500 cr mark

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is on its way to become the second highest grossing movie of 2016 and set to challenge Salman Khan and Sultan’s supremacy. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan has faced a lot of criticism. From his ‘intolerance’ stance to his honest views about state of affairs in India, the man has had to go through a lot of stressful and frustrating times. He has never hidden his views. He has also taken the criticism on his chin and never sought to strike back – except through his movies. And with his latest film, he has landed a tight slap across the carpers’ face. With news of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, people began the Aamir Khan vs Salman Khan debate. Both films were about wrestling and both films were expected to make a killing at the box office. However, Dangal is on its way to become the second highest grossing movie of the year by the end of today and set to challenge Sultan’s supremacy. The questions now isn’t about Salman vs Aaamir, but rather Aamir vs Aamir. Is he going to break his own record set by PK’s staggering Rs 340 crore and smash all previous earnings with Rs 500 crore?

While Dangal was unstoppable on the weekend as expected, the onset of Monday didn’t slow down its revenue with a massive Rs 25 crore at the box office. The film’s total earnings now lie at Rs 132 crore and given that the Aamir Khan flick isn’t losing its box office momentum, reaching the Rs 500 crore mark will be quite easy. What would make the record even more amazing is that Dangal’s release fell right in the middle of demonetisation, but going by its bookings, fans will do what it takes to see Aamir in theatres.

While Christmas falling on a Sunday didn’t help Dangal, the coinciding of the New Year on its second weekend will probably keep people in a festive mood, wanting to end their 2016 experience with a bang. Couple that with the fact that you get to see Aamir Khan on the big screen once every two years (although we’ll see him quite soon in the upcoming Secret Superstar), Dangal should easily see steady footfall over the days to come, which will help it climb the box office ranks. That Dangal will be the ‘new PK’ is a given, now all we have to see is whether it will raise the benchmark even higher for Aamir and the rest of Bollywood with a Rs 500 crore seal.