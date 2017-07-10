A Gentleman trailer: Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a mix of all ingredients required to turn into a hit

The movie is a story of a man in the disguise of a simple and boring tech person, the role that is essayed by Sidharth Malhotra.

There is no doubt the fact that the female fans of Sidharth Malhotra will drool over his looks and action sequences after watching the trailer of his upcoming film A Gentleman, which was released today. The trailer is a mixture of all ingredients that are needed in the film to be a hit, Indian Express said. Another actor who is also part of the star cast is Suniel Shetty, for whom age is just a number. He too looks strong and hot in the movie. The actor, speaking to indianexpress.com had said recently, “My role in this film is just like an extended cameo. But it is important.” There is no doubt the fact that his appearance in the film is one of the major reasons for it to be a much awaited project this year, the report added.

The movie is a story of a man in the disguise of a simple and boring tech person, the role that is essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. He has everything in life except a girl, which is eventually fulfilled after the entry of the hot and happening Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though movie buffs have seen Jacqueline playing the role of a cute girl-next-door, however, in this film, all attention is on Sidharth and he more than surprises his fans. The actor is extremely convincing in the trailer as he narrates two different sides of himself in the movie.

At first see a ‘susheel’ Sidharth , who is interested in Jacqueline Fernandez, who actually wants some spice in her life. As the story moves on, one can see ‘risky’ Sidharth who has strong muscles, great action and some swearing words too, the report added.

Written and directed by Raj & DK, the film is slated to be released on August 25.