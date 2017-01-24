89th annual Academy Awards witness two records; 14 nominations for La La Land & 6 for Black actors

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, has this year rightly addressed its ‘lack of diversity’ issues, with six black nominees setting the record of the highest number of nominations for black actors ever. (AP)

In an unprecedented display of last minute surprises and varieties, the Oscar nominations, today, witnessed two records. Bagging 14 nominations, this year’s favorite, candy-colored love story, ‘La La Land’ matched the record number of nominations in the Academy awards with ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’. Moreover, after two consecutive years of all-white nominees, the 89th Annual Academy Awards, has this year rightly addressed its ‘lack of diversity’ issues, with six black nominees setting the record of the highest number of nominations for black actors ever.

After massive criticism for its lack of diversity in the last two years, the academy awards had this year nominated actors like Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, British-Indian Dev Patel, Naomie Harris and films like “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” and “13th”.

The nomination for the two-time Oscar-winner, Washington, comes after he recently opened up about experiencing the lack of diversity at the Academy firsthand. Nominated under the same category alongside Garfield and Washington, Viggo Mortensen’s Oscars nod for his understated performance in “Captain Fantastic” too came as a surprise.

On the other hand, ”La La Land” matched ”Titanic” and ”All About Eve” for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

With changes in the traditional way of reading out the nominations before reporters and publicists, the academy announced this year’s Oscar nominees, today. Regardless of the outcome, the 89th annual Academy awards nominations was digitally streamed on Oscar.org or Oscar.com.

