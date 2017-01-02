74th Golden Globes Awards: Check out the full list of nominations

Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. (REUTERS)

The most awaited unforgettable night has once again has spilled the beans. The 74th Golden Globes Awards are just a week away. On Monday morning at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, where Golden Globes winners Don Cheadle and Laura Dern joined Anna Kendrick – who was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2010, announced the names of the nominees. The Night Of, Lion, and The People vs. OJ Simpson are among the movies and shows that have been nominated for more than one award, but ‘La La Land’ appears to be the one to beat with an impressive seven nominations.

The 2017 winner of Cecil B. DeMille Awards has already been announced and it is the most deserving, twenty-nine time nominee and eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep, for her role in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’.

The Ceremony will be hosted by ‘The Tonight Show’ star Jimmy Fallon for the first time. Golden Globes Awards include both motion picture and television shows. One of the most prestigious award show to be viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 8. The official red-carpet show, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will stream live on Twitter at The Beverly Hilton from 6-8 pm (ET).

Some previous winners once again marked their scores of talent in the list, but waiting, here are some newcomers who have stolen our hearts and now its time to wait for the red carpet to rollout this year. Last year’s winners included The Revenant for Best Motion Picture (Drama), The Martian for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Brie Larson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Leonardo DI Caprio for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Check out the nominations for the 74th Golden Globes 2017 chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press:

Film

Best Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

We are pleased to announce Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, & @TheSlyStallone as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/JIAjK17seN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress, Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals

We are proud to announce @LauraDern, Sienna Miller, @amyschumer, and @RWitherspoon as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/C3YeOoMjx0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Score

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

We are delighted to announce @goldiehawn, @jdmorgan, and @diegoluna_ as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/q84T0lgi6g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016

TELEVISION

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actor, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Power couples #TBT! See which power couples we’ll interview this year during Globes Red Carpet Live on Twitter 1/8 @ 3pm PST! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/htYYM5wjzG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation