74th Golden Globes Awards: Check out the full list of nominations

The most awaited unforgettable night has once again has spilled the beans. The 74th Golden Globes Awards are just a week away. On Monday morning at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, where Golden Globes winners Don Cheadle and Laura Dern joined Anna Kendrick – who was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2010, announced the names of the nominees. The Night Of, Lion, and The People vs. OJ Simpson are among the movies and shows that have been nominated for more than one award, but ‘La La Land’ appears to be the one to beat with an impressive seven nominations.
The 2017 winner of Cecil B. DeMille Awards has already been announced and it is the most deserving, twenty-nine time nominee and eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep, for her role in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’.
The Ceremony will be hosted by ‘The Tonight Show’ star Jimmy Fallon for the first time. Golden Globes Awards include both motion picture and television shows. One of the most prestigious award show to be viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 8. The official red-carpet show, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will stream live on Twitter at The Beverly Hilton from 6-8 pm (ET).
Some previous winners once again marked their scores of talent in the list, but waiting, here are some newcomers who have stolen our hearts and now its time to wait for the red carpet to rollout this year. Last year’s winners included The Revenant for Best Motion Picture (Drama), The Martian for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Brie Larson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Leonardo DI Caprio for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).
Check out the nominations for the 74th Golden Globes 2017 chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press:
Film
Best Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress, Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Score
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actor, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actress, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Best Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation