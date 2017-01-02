74th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Full list of Presenters

Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick (L-R) sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 12, 2016. (REUTERS)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the names of the presenters for the upcoming 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The line-up includes Drew Barrymore (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time award nominee), Steve Carell (Golden Globe Award winner and eight-time award nominee), Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon (two-time Golden Globe Award winner and seven-time award nominee), Viola Davis (five-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Laura Dern (three-time Golden Globe Award winner and five-time award nominee), Goldie Hawn (Golden Globe Award winner and nine-time award nominee), Anna Kendrick (Golden Globe Award nominee), Nicole Kidman (three-time Golden Globe Award winner and eleven-time award nominee), Brie Larson (Golden Globe Award winner and award nominee), Diego Luna, Sienna Miller (Golden Globe Award nominee), Mandy Moore (Golden Globe Award nominee), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time award nominee), Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer (Golden Globe Award nominee), Sylvester Stallone (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time award nominee), Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara (four-time Golden Globe Award nominee), and Reese Witherspoon (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee).

The prestigious show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon for the first time. The three-hour ceremony will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 8. The official red-carpet show, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will stream live on Twitter at The Beverly Hilton from 6-8 pm ET. The winner of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award announced previously, twenty-nine time nominee and eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep, for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. The Golden Globe Awards include both motion picture and television achievements and are viewd in more than 236 countries worldwide.