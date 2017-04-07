64th National Film Awards Live updates: Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator gets award for best editing and sound mixing

Priyanka Chopra (PTI)

The 64th National Awards jury is headed by film director Priyadarshan were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on April 7. While Priyadarshan is the Jury Chairperson in Feature Films category, film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is the Jury Member for Film Friendly Award, acclaimed cinematographer, and writer Raju Misra is the Jury Chairperson in Non-Feature category and film critic Bhawana Somaaya is the Jury Chairperson in Writing Jury. Over 300 films viewed for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from among the Indian cinema began on March 16 and with the announcement culminates today.

From Sonam Kapoor starer Neerja, Akshay Kumar for Rustom, Zaira Wasim for Dangal to Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator, here is the list of all the national awards that were announced today.

12: 58 PM: Best production design has been won by Tamil film 24

12:55 PM: Best actress award was given to Surabhi CM for Minnaminunge and the award for best film to Kasav

12: 54 PM: While the best editing and sound mixing award was given to Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator, best director was given to Rajesh Mapuskar also for Ventilator

12: 52 PM: Best female playback singer is Tumi Jake Bhalobaso by Iman Chakraborty

12: 49 PM: Best supporting actor award was given to Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Zaira Wasim. (IE)

12: 48 PM: Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya while Best Kannada Film conferred to Reservation

12:47 PM: Best Bengali Film award went to Bisarjan

12:46 PM: Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to ‘The Tiger who crossed the line’

12:45 PM: Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak and Special Mention Award was given to The Eyes of Darkness

A still from the movie ‘Dhanak’ (IE)

12:40 PM: Best Hindi Feature Film is Neeraja’, directed by Ram Madhvani

12:35 PM: Best VFX award goes to Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

12:30 PM: Pink wins the award for Best film on a social issue.

12:25 PM: Best Actor of the year conferred to Akshay Kumar for film Rustom

12: 20 PM: Best animation award goes to Mahayoddha Rama

12:18 PM: Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

12:17 PM: G Dhananjayan received the awards for the Best Movie Critic

12:16 PM: The award for best film on cinema was won by Lata Surgatha, a book that describes the life of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

12:15 PM: Uttar Pradesh was selected as the ‘ Most Film Friendly State’ and Special mention Award was given to Jharkhand