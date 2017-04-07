64th National Film awards: Full list of winners from Akshay Kumar in Rustom to Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja

Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja has won the award for Best Hindi Feature Film (Image Source: Bollywood Hungama)

The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in which the year’s best of Indian cinema were declared. Eminent film director, producer, and screenwriter Shri Priyadarshan is the Jury Chairperson in Feature Films category, the director whose film Kanchivaram had won the National Award in 2007. Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Neerja’ has won the award for Best Hindi Feature Film, while Akshay Kumar has won the award for Best actor of the year for his film ‘Rustom’. Check out the full list of winners here:

• Best Actor of the year conferred to Akshay Kumar for film Rustom

• Best Actress is Minnaminunge

• Best Film is Kasav

• Best director is Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator

• Best film on social issues is Pink

• Best supporting actress is Zaira Wasim for Dangal

• Best supporting actor is Manoj Joshi for Dashkriya

• Best Hindi Feature Film is Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani

• Best female playback singer is Tumi Jake Bhalobaso by Iman Chakraborty

• Best Male Playback Singer bagged by Sundara Iyer (Joker)

• Best Debut Film of A Director – Deep Chaudari (Alifa)

• Best editing and sound mixing award has been won by Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator

• Best VFX award bagged by Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

• Best Bengali Film conferred to Bisarjan

• Best Kannada Film conferred to Reservation

• Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya

• Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to ‘The Tiger who crossed the line’

• Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak

• Special Mention Award The Eyes of Darkness

• Indira Gandhi Award for debut director is Khalifa (Bengali)

• Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

• Best animation award goes to Mahayoddha Rama

• Best production design has been won by Tamil film 24

• Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Sathamanam Bhavathi

• Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

The jury also made some special mentions, that included:

• Kadvi Hawa

• Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi)

• Adil Hussain for Majirathi Keki (Assamese)

• Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

• Madipur (Tulu)

• Joker (Tamil)

• Wrongside Raju Gujarati

• Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

• Dasakriya (Marathi)

• Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

• Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)

• Reservation (Kannada)

• Neerja (Hindi)

Over 300 films viewed for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from among the Indian cinema began on March 16 and with the announcement culminated today.