5 times birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan proved that he is an equally good businessman

The ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

The ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The day is being celebrated like a festival, with #HappyBirthdaySRK trending all over. Shah Rukh undoubtedly emerged as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. His charm and flamboyance in films like Dil Se, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge could not be matched by anyone else. Yes, there was a Duplicate in between but those flops never had any impact on his stardom whatsoever. However, not only is he a great actor, over the years, Shah Rukh proved that he is an equally good businessman as well. From starting Red Chillies Entertainment to winning two IPL titles with the Kolkata Knight Riders, here are 5 times when SRK proved his mettle in the corporate world:

1. Just 7 years after making his acting debut, Shah Rukh Khan co-founded Dreamz Unlimited, the company that produced three of his films: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Asoka and Chalte Chalte, before being dissolved. That sort of confidence at such a young age showed early signs of promise.

2. Later Dreamz Unlimited was transformed into Red Chillies Entertainment, which is currently one India’s biggest production houses. After successfully setting up the production house, he also started one of India’s biggest Visual Effects Studios – Red Chillies VFX, in partnership with his wife, Gauri Khan. The company has won a National Award for its special effects for the 2011 movie Ra.One.

SEE PICS | From Baazigar to Dear Zindagi, King Khan’s best acts till date

3. Shah Rukh’s next business affair came with cricket. He co-owned the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders. It is currently the richest and most financially successful IPL team. In the middle of KKR’s success was Shah Rukh, watching each game very closely from the stands and planning marketing strategies for the side.

4. Apart from KKR, Shah Rukh also owns Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This was the first time an IPL team had invested in a Twenty20 cricket league outside India. SRK also owns a racing team in the i1 Super Series.

5. His next big move was to join Kidzania, the multi-national company based in Latin American country Mexico. Shah Rukh has 26% shares in Indian edition of the company, Kidzania India. He has also invested millions of dollars in real estate residences in Mumbai, London and Dubai.