3 Storeys movie review: Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadda starrer tale is edgy in parts, but fails to make a difference

Ratings 3*

In short, 3 Storeys is filmmaker Arjun Mukherjee’s attempt to weave together the uncertainties of life and how humans are but pawns of their own fate. The film has an ambitious take off wherein the debutant director tries to put together three stories set in the undertone of a Mumbai chawl. The first narrative involves a businessman (Pulkit Samrat) who aspires to buy a property for his accommodation. The second story revolves around the life of a housewife and her abusive and alcoholic husband. The third one is a rather cliched tale of love wherein a Hindu girl falls for a Muslim boy. The film is a coming together of seemingly normal daily life stories that is set to bowl you over with the twist that each story beholds. These twists, cleverly woven around how the lives of residents of Mayanagar unexpectedly intersect each other.

Mukherjee has divided the story into three parts. The first chapter opens with Auntie Flory (Renuka Shahane), an old widow living in the chawl who offers a huge sum to sell off her house to a businessman (Pulkit Samrat) who was in search of an accommodation. Finally, after they strike the deal, the duo engage in conversation over a cup of tea when Auntie Flory lets loose her secrets of the past. Hands down, this is one of the most intriguing tales in the entire film and director puts in his best for this part. Both Pulkit Samrat and Renuka Shahane are appreciable and their characters well sketched. Their best comes out during the conversation which is every bit engrossing.

The second narrative starring Sharman Joshi, Masumeh Makhija is rather mundane and dull and the climax very predictable. Varsha is having a hard time staying with her alcoholic and abusive husband until a sudden encounter with her ex-flame brings a twist in the story. Will he save Varsha from her piteous condition is what keeps you going till the end. Despite being a trudging journey, its Sharman Joshi’s performance which comes as the reward.

The third chapter is a tale of forbidden love which blossoms between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, but things take a disastrous turn — not something you would not expect. This chapter too is predictable and forced. Richa Chadda is good as the young flirty widow, but Arjun’s attempt of a patchwork fails to give the film an edge. Though the first chapter involves you and raises your expectation around the film, the other two drag it down.

3 Storeys is a film with a difference and deserves a one-time watch.