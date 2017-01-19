2017 People’s Choice Award: Priyanka Chopra wins favourite dramatic TV actress award for Quantico

Priyanka Chopra wins favourite dramatic TV actress at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Source: Reuters.

2017 People’s Choice Award: Priyanka Chopra won the favourite dramatic TV actress at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards that was held on January 18, 2017 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angles, California. The Bollywood actress who rose to international fame with her role as Alex Parish on the ABC thriller series Quantico in 2015. She went on to become the first South Asian woman to headline in an American network series. In her acceptance speech, she thanked all her co-stars for their inspiration along with all the other actresses who were nominated in the same category with her.