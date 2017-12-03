2.0 release date confirmed: Rajinikanth and Akshay starrer to clash with Avengers Infinity War in India; will get hit where it hurts

2.0 release date in India will clash with Avengers Infinity War. (Source: IE/YouTube)

Top News SBI interest rates on bulk deposits hiked from November 30; here is big benefit you will get now

In some good news for Rajinikanth fans, 2.0 release date has finally been announced. In some bad news, however, you will have to wait until last week of April to watch it on the big screen. The film, which was supposed to release in December this year, was shifted to a January 26 release due to some post-production work. However, in his latest tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the movie will now release in April 2018. “#2Point0 to release on 27 April 2018… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar… Directed by Shankar,” Taran Adarsh wrote while adding that the film can repeat the history of success just like Baahubali 2 this year.

Meanwhile, Lyca Production also released an official statement about the same. “Lyca Productions – Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar – Shankar magnum opus SciFi action thriller 2.0 to be screened worldwide on April 2018. Nation’s costliest 3D film starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, directed by Shankar, music by AR Rahman. The high-tech post production works are fully geared and the team is all set for the release schedule,” it read.

Now interestingly, the movie will clash with Hollywood’s mega-starrer Avengers: Infinity War. The third instalment of Avengers series and next in Marvel Cinematic Universe, which brings together some of the biggest superheroes like Ironman, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Thor, among others is set to release in India on the same date, one week before it is releasing in the United States. This will likely hurt Rajinikanth starrer’s box office collections.

#Baahubali2: 28 April 2017…#2Point0: 27 April 2018…

Will history repeat itself? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2017

This news was also confirmed by Taran Adarsh this morning. The keenly-anticipated superhero film – Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar – to release in India on 27 April 2018, one week *before* it opens in the US… Disney India gears up for a massive release… Trailer link,” he had posted.

The keenly-anticipated superhero film – Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar – to release in India on 27 April 2018, one week *before* it opens in the US… Disney India gears up for a massive release… Trailer link: http://t.co/s6hNkm1H86 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2017

Avengers Infinity War will also witness the grand entry of supervillain Thanos who made brief appearances in The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.