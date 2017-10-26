2.0 audio launch: You won’t believe the amount spent on this mega event; take a look

Ahead of the audio launch, the tallest building in the world was lit up with 2.0 projecting the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. (Twitter)

2.0 audio launch: The cast of 2.0 is gearing up for the grand audio launch event scheduled for this Friday. Not only the 2.0 stars but some renowned names of the industry are all set to be a part of this grand music launch at Dubai. The filmmakers have promised that this is going to be the biggest and the most exciting event ever, The Indian Express reported. A massive stage has been set in Dubai for the audio launch of director Shankar’s 2.0 which stars superstar Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The stage at Dubai’s Burj Park sits beside world famous Burj Khalifa. Ahead of the audio launch, the tallest building in the world was lit up with 2.0 projecting the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. And it is a high-tech stage with radiant colours, which is in line with the genre of the film – sci-fi.

Gear up for the music event of @2Point0movie, it’s going to be nothing less than EPIC!

2.0 days to go ???? #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/ewb8GVHFyX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar tweeting about the upcoming event said, “Gear up for the music event of @2Point0movie, it’s going to be nothing less than EPIC!” The movie has indeed created a lot of buzz for not just one but many aspects. The grand event further heightens the buzz and the grandeur only got us more impatient. You will be stupefied to know the money spent on organising the music launch. Reportedly the money spent for the launch could be Rs 12 cr or even more. The event will be hosting two of the biggest names in Indian cinema Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan. For a shocker, the King of Dubai is likely to attend this event. Now that’s one hell of a splendid event, don’t you think?

The audio release event tickets were sold out as soon as the organisers opened the counters. Reportedly, the VIP table at the event had cost a whopping Rs 6 cr. The event is supposed to be broadcasted live in all the popular malls of Dubai and the LED screen put up in place by the filmmakers have cost them somewhere near Rs 2 crore. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be performing live at the event with his team. By the grandeur of the event, it can be said that the movie surely has something bigger in store for us. 2.0 hits the screen on January 25, 2018.