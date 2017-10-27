2.0 audio launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer first to host event at Burj Park in Dubai; 5 things to know

2.0 audio launch event will take place in Dubai. (Source: Twitter)

The wait is here and India’s biggest film ever, 2.0 is set to launch its audio at a grand event in Dubai this evening. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, 2.0 is tipped to be the most expensive film of the Indian industry till date with a budget of Rs 400 crore. With today’s event, 2.0 will become the first Indian film to host a grand audio launch at Burj Park in Dubai. There was a slight delay in the production stage of the movie after which its release date was shifted to January 25, 2018. The makers have already released a few posters of the film and the much-awaited teaser will be unveiled next month in Hyderabad. The 2.0 trailer will be released in December. Coming back to the 2.0 audio launch, here are 5 things you should know about the grand event:

1. For the promotion of the movie, world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa was decorated with 2.0 stills featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar, building up the hype, also shared a few images of the team from Dubai.

2. According to a report by India Today, the organisers have given 12,000 free passes to the event which means we can expect a huge crowd. The Dubai government has given permission for the event.

3. It was reported that Lyca Productions has spent nearly Rs 12 crore on 2.0 audio launch. In fact, almost Rs 2 crore have been spent to install LED screens at shopping malls in Dubai.

Gear up for the music event of @2Point0movie, it’s going to be nothing less than EPIC!

2.0 days to go ???? #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/ewb8GVHFyX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

4. Among the celebrities who are set to attend the event is Kamal Hassan. It was also reported that the King of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is likely to attend the event and that the team is waiting for his confirmation.

5. One of the highlights of the event will be the live performance of AR Rahman. Apart from this, the Mozart of Madras will be performing with 125 Symphonies musicians. Also, Bosco dance team will pay a tribute to Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Shankar.