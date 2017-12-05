When Rahul Gandhi sister Priyanka came to his kitchen, found just Gujarati food there, from khakra, achaar to moongphali!

It is not known whether the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will win or lose the Gujarat Assembly election, but one thing is for sure, he is having a good time feasting on Gujarati specialities.

It is not known whether the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will win or lose the Gujarat Assembly election, but one thing is for sure, he is having a good time feasting on Gujarati specialities. Don’t believe? Well, he has just made that revelation himself. During his election rally in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi mentioned his sister Priyanka Vadra who visited his house. He said that she found only Gujarati dishes in his kitchen. ”Kal meri behen mere ghar aayi, unhone kaha tumhare kitchen mein to sab Gujarati hai, khakra Gujarati, achaar Gujarati, moongphali Gujarati. Toh aap logon ne meri aadatein bigad di, mera weight badh raha hai (yesterday my sister visited me, she said that my kitchen boasted only Gujarati delicacies, Gujarati Khakra, Gujarati pickles, Gujarati peanuts. You people have spoilt me and my weight is already increasing).” Looks like Rahul Gandhi has decided to do what it takes to win the coveted Gujarat elections.

In his speech, he also said that the elections were not about the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but about the future of the state and its people. Gandhi promised a “golden future” for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) “Gabbar Singh Tax” and demonetisation. His recent comment comes after PM Modi took pot shots at the Congress VP through his speech. Gandhi, who is set to take over the reins of the grand old party, which has been out of power in the state for 22 years, over the next few days, said the prime minister was not talking about his party’s future vision for Gujarat because the reality of “Modi model” of development was far removed from what existed on the ground. Congress members like Manmohan Singh and Randeep Surjewala have also questioned PM Modi’s ‘Rahul Gandhi phobia’.

The Congress vice-president yesterday had filed nominations for the post of party president, heralding a generational shift in the leadership of the grand old party seeking a revival in its electoral fortunes. Gandhi is the only valid candidate in the fray for the election to the Congress president’s post, the party’s returning officer said today.