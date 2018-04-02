West Bengal Panchayat election 2018 date, schedule, result: All you need to know

Who will have the last laugh?

With just one year left for the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP, CPI(M) and Congress will lock horns with each other in West Bengal Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held next month. Recent polls results have shown BJP is steadily growing in West Bengal and the saffron party is on its way to replace the CPI(M)-led Left in the state. The rural bodies polls is crucial for CM Banerjee and her party to maintain strong mandate it got in 2016 Assembly polls. Left and Congress will fight to remain relevant in West Bengal politics.

Bengal Panchayat election dates

West Bengal State Election Commission had last week announced that Panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases. The polling will be held on May 1, 3 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on May 8. According to the state election commission over 5.08 crore voters will exercise their franchise across 20 districts of the state. A total of 58,467 polling stations will be set up.

The Last date for filing nomination is April 9, nomination scrutiny on April 11 and April 16 is the deadline for nomination withdrawal.

2013 Panchayat results

The 2013 Panchayat in West Bengal was held in five phases on July 11, 15, 19, 22 and 25 after Supreme Court intervention. TMC had virtually swept the polls with a nearly two-thirds majority. Left and Congress were the distant second and third respectively

TMC to dominate

Mamata Banerjee government has implemented a few welfare schemes, which it said would benefit the people residing in rural areas. In the 2016 assembly polls, rural voters strongly backed TMC and the party is hoping it will maintain the momentum. However, BJP’s surge will be a key factor in rural areas. While TMC leaders have exuded confidence that they have the strategy to withstand the BJP’s exponential growth

BJP’s rise

Party chief Amit Shah has set a target of winning 22 Lok Sabha seats of out of 42 in the 2019 general elections. These Panchayat polls will be a test for BJP’s grassroots level strength in the state. It has been learnt that state BJP leaders have sent a proposal for Shah’s visit to Bengal ahead of Panchayat polls. According to local reports, Shah may visit the state in April but will not campaign in public. After garnering historic mandate in Tripura, BJP is eager to make a mark in ballots in Bengal.

Congress and CPIM

Once powerhouses and ruling parties of the state, both Congress and Left will be fighting for survival literally. CPI-M would dearly want to prove that it is still a force to reckon with whereas Congress will look to make dent in other parties’ vote bank as much as possible.