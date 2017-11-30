Varanasi Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

UP Civic Elections in Varanasi (Image IE)

UP Civic Polls: The local body elections in PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi were held in the second phase on November 26, with 51-52 percent voting recorded. Problems faced by citizens of this historical cities include a poor drainage system, potholed roads, power crisis and traffic jams. On July 12 this year, the Prime Minister’s Office emailed the district administration and gave it a day’s time to send a status report on around 50 projects undertaken to improve the infrastructure of this holy city.

As far as civic poll was considered, it went peacefully initially but a controversy happened when BJP MLA from Varanasi South, Neelkanth Tiwari’s name was found missing from the voter list of Birdopur ward (27). He, however, cast his from the Kalbhairav ward (85) at Shri Agrasen Mahajani Inter College in Chaukhambha area.

The elections in the second phase were concluded amid reports of EVM malfunctioning and disputes over names of voters missing from the list at some polling booths. The polls were held in 25 districts and 24,368 candidates battled for 3,789 posts in the 25 districts of the state.

The polls were conducted in Lucknow, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.

The Election Commission arranged for a live webcast of 68 polling centres, Pilibhit district recorded the least polling in Rohilkhand region with only 35 percent voting. Polling percentage in other parts was 44 percent.

In last civic polls in 2012, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Gopal Mohale on July 8 won the mayoral post after defeating his nearest rival Ashok Singh of the Congress by a margin of 62,096 votes in Varanasi civic polls. The results for the seats of corporators of Varanasi Nagar Nigam from all the 90 wards were declared. With this win, Mohale has secured the fourth consecutive victory for BJP in mayoral election.

Full List of Winners in Varanasi Nagar Nigam Elections 2017:

This section will be updated on December 1.

Below is the list of winners with their respective constituencies in 2012 Varanasi Civic polls