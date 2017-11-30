  3. Varanasi Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

In the second phase of UP civic polls, the elections were held in 25 districts and 24,368 candidates battled for 3,789 posts in the 25 districts of the state.

Published: November 30, 2017
UP Civic Polls: The local body elections in PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi were held in the second phase on November 26, with 51-52 percent voting recorded. Problems faced by citizens of this historical cities include a poor drainage system, potholed roads, power crisis and traffic jams. On July 12 this year, the Prime Minister’s Office emailed the district administration and gave it a day’s time to send a status report on around 50 projects undertaken to improve the infrastructure of this holy city.

As far as civic poll was considered, it went peacefully initially but a controversy happened when BJP MLA from Varanasi South, Neelkanth Tiwari’s name was found missing from the voter list of Birdopur ward (27). He, however, cast his from the Kalbhairav ward (85) at Shri Agrasen Mahajani Inter College in Chaukhambha area.

The elections in the second phase were concluded amid reports of EVM malfunctioning and disputes over names of voters missing from the list at some polling booths. The polls were held in 25 districts and 24,368 candidates battled for 3,789 posts in the 25 districts of the state.

The polls were conducted in Lucknow, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.

The Election Commission arranged for a live webcast of 68 polling centres, Pilibhit district recorded the least polling in Rohilkhand region with only 35 percent voting. Polling percentage in other parts was 44 percent.

In last civic polls in 2012, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Gopal Mohale on July 8 won the mayoral post after defeating his nearest rival Ashok Singh of the Congress by a margin of 62,096 votes in Varanasi civic polls. The results for the seats of corporators of Varanasi Nagar Nigam from all the 90 wards were declared. With this win, Mohale has secured the fourth consecutive victory for BJP in mayoral election.

Below is the list of winners with their respective constituencies in 2012 Varanasi Civic polls

Mayor  First place  
 Ram Gopal Mohan ( BJP) Vote Count 132800
Ward  Winner/Party
1-Indrapur Preeti Singh (Others) 1942
2- Vinayak Ramavati Devi (Independent) 13306
3- Tarna Urmila Devi (Congress)  1534
4- Rajghat Dinesh Pal (Independent) (735)
5- Narayanpur Shiv Shankar BJP 913
6-Sarsauli Rajendra Patel BJP (1051)
7-Hukulganj Vijaylakshmi Jaisal Independent (1378)
8- Nagva Geeta Devi Independent 653
9- Lahartara Ajay (Independent) (1718)
10- Sunderpur Jiyalal Sonkar Congress  (779)
11-Chowkaghat Shiv Kumar Sonkar (Independent (2058)
12-Tulsipur Ashok Kumar BJP  (1225)
13-Saraisrijan Lakshmi Yadav Independent (3705)
14-Nawab Ganj Anil Kumar Sharma  Independent (1720)
15- Nadesar Poonam Vishkarma (Independent) 1116
16-Deen Dayal Pur Asha Devi (BJP)  (1722)
17-Shivpuram Ramsharan Bind (Independent) (2146)
18-Khajuri Anand Kumar (Congress)  (1036)
19-Shivpur Rajnath Yadav (Independent)  (1123)
20-Sikraul Reeta Yadav (BJP)  (1110)
21-Habibpura Baby (Congress) (904)
22-Rajabazar Vijay Jaiswal (Independent) (1482)
23- Alaipura Razia Begum (1583)
24-Jagat Ganj Bina Singh (Independent) (2065)
25-Johla Rehana (1336)
26-Ramrerpur Neha Jaiswal (BJP)  (1690)
27-Mawaiya Durgadevi (4313)
28-Nevada Garima Singh (Independent)  (2364)
29- Nayi Basti Balmati (BJP) (2184)
30-Sarnath Ajay Jain (Independent) (1071,)
31-Loco Chittpur Dr. Shanti Singh (Independent) (3870)
32-Nariya Rani (Independent) (2343)
33- Pandey Pur Vijay Lakshmi (2672)
34-Koniya Gaon Rani Devi (3004)
35-Kajipura Poornima (BJP)  (1860, )
36-Pahadiya Satya Prakash (BJP)  (1484)
37-Lalla Pur Khurd Prince Rai (Independent)  (2495)
38-Bajardeeha Priyanka (BJP)  (1152,)
39-Shivala Rajesh (BJP) (1135)
40-Singra Shankar Vishrani (Independent)(1740)
41- Kameshwar Mahadev Dinesh Kumar (Independent)  (1430)
42-Katuapura Vijay Yadav (Independent)
43-Khojwan Ashok Seth (Independent)  (2072)
44-Bhelpura Ashok Mishra (BJP) (1237)
45-Chetganj Shankar Jaiswal (BJP)  (1536)
46-Kamalgada Gulshan (Congress) (1133)
47-Onkaaleshwar Soni Gupta (Independent)  (1098)
48-Madhyameshwar Bhaiyalal Yadav (Independent)  (1697)
49-Jangambadi Vijaykrishna Gupta (Independent)  (923)
50-Saraya Fatima (Independent) (2074)
51-Daranagar Kishore (BJP)  (613)
52-Piyari Kalan Gopal Singh (BJP) (1170)
53-Birdopur Vinod Prasad (BJP) (1358)
54-Bhadaini Govind Sharma (Congress)  (1833)
55-Ishwargangi Deenanath Gupta (Independent)  (1193)
56-Jalalipura Aisha (Independent)  (1782)
57-Dithori Mahal Kanta Srivastava (BJP)  (1044)
58-Navapura Shabeena Bano (Congress) (1678)
59-Lahandpura Urmila (Congress)  (1534)
60- Laksa  Om Prakash (BJP) (1581)
61-Paandariba Ravikant Vishkarma (Independent)  (1166)
62-Rajmandir Ajit Singh (Independent) (2050)
63-Gadhwasi Tola Dileep Yadav (Congress) (1408)
64-Ramapura Shiv Seth (Independent) (983)
65-Bagahada Rahesh (BJP)  (1305)
66-Prahladghat Diwakar Mishra (Congress) (867)
67-Goladinanath Sita Ram Keshri (Congress) (2489)
68-Beniya Arshad Khan (Independent) (1521)
69-Sarai Govardhan Sanjay Kumar (Congress)  (2194)
70-Pandey Haveli Shamshudoha (Independent) (1225)
71-Pathani Tola Mumtaz Khan (Independent) (1799)
72-Revdi Talab Aashiq Jamal Independent (1558)
73-Tallapura Kala Maqbool Ahmed (Independent)  (1165)
74-Dashashwamedh Narsingh Das (BJP)  (1550)
75-Dhoop Chandi Promod Rai (Independent)  (1161)
76-Baluabir Nigar (Independent) (2016)
77-Ranipur Ajay (BJP)  (1833)
78-Bengali Tola Meenu Das (BJP)   (1666)
79-Handha Kiran (Independent) (1118)
80-Katehar Nasreen Bano (Congress) (2188)
81-Jamaluddin Pura Kaynat Parveen (Independent) (1492)
82-Bandookhchi Bagh Sanjay (BJP)  (902)
83-Kaal Bhairav Brij Kishor Das (BJP)
84-Kamalpur Aslam Javed (Independent)   (1544)
85-Basiniya Shameem (Independent) (798)
86-Kajisadullapura Ramjan Ali  (1723)
87-Aagaganj  Sheameem Amber (Independent)  (741)
88- Rasoolpura Anees-ur-Rehman (Congress) (1211)
89-Chhitanpur Sajid (Congress) (1453)

 

 

 

