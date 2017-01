Finance Minister Arun Jaitley andUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari are amongst the other top leaders who were featured in the list. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been featured in Bharatiya Janat Party’s list of 40 star campaigners for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are amongst the other top leaders who were featured in the list.

