Uttarakhand elections: Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and son Rohit Shekhar to join BJP

ND Tiwari is set to join BJP with son Rohit Shekhar. (Source: PTI)

As the 2017 assembly elections are coming closer, we are witnessing some major changes and switches by the political leaders. Two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu decided to join hands with Congress for the upcoming Punjab elections and called it his ‘ghar vapsi’, Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar are set to join BJP for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

News agency ANI has reported that Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) has agreed to Narayan Dutt’s demand of giving his son Rohit a ticket from the Kumaon region of the state. Narayan Dutt who is 91-years-old was recently discharged from a private hospital in Haldwani after being admitted due to loss of conciousness.

N.D. Tiwari was elected as the 3rd Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and served the state between 2002 and 2007. He was then appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and held his position between 2007 and 2009.

Rohit Shekhar claimed that Tiwari and 67-year-old Ujjwala Sharma were his biological parents. After which Tiwari had to go through DNA tests and in 2014, Delhi High Court passed an order declaring Shekhar, Tiwari’s biological son.

According to the announcement by the election comission, the assembly elections for 70 seats in Uttarakhand will be held on February 15. It is believed to be a two-horse race between BJP and Congress and the results will be announced on March 11. In 2012, Congress maginally defeated BJP by winning 32 seats against 31 and formed the government with the support of independent legislators.