Uttarakhand elections: CM Harish Rawat says Congress will form government on its own; accuses BJP of supporting corrupts

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader and state chief minister Harish Rawat today took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that Congress will form a government in the state post elections. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader and state chief minister Harish Rawat today took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that Congress will form a government in the state post elections. Taking to social networking platform Twitter, Rawat said that Congress will form government in Uttarakhand on its own and it (Congress) does not need to follow BJP’s footprint of vandalisation.

Further strengthening his ante upon the opposition party, the Congress leader accused BJP of supporting the corrupts. Further, in his tweet, Rawat said that the party (BJP) is tormenting its own leaders and Congress does not need such political stunts.

Earlier during the press conference, Uttarakhand CM had also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take undue political advantage over the combined commanders’ conference being held in poll-bound Uttarakhand on January 21. Speaking to the media at AICC headquarters, Rawat also said that the Prime Minister was attempting to breach the Election Commission’s directive against using meetings of officials for political gains.

You might also want to see this:

Further hitting out at BJP, the chief minister said if the Prime Minister wants to hold such meetings, it should be held in places like Pathankot or Uri or in Jammu and Kashmir or any other operational area. Rawat in the past had also said that Congress was not against BJP holding the conference in Uttarakhand, but only about its timing. “The meeting can be held anytime after February 15, when the poll proceedings will be over,” Rawat said.

The state along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are scheduled for polls starting from February 4. The results in all these poll-bound states will be announced on March 11.