Uttarakhand Assembly elections: CM Harish Rawat keen to contest from two seats 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (PTI)

The Congress has started selecting candidates in the lead up to the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Harish Rawat is keen to contest from two seats – one from Kumaon and another from Garhwal region. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister hails from Kumaon region, and he may be thinking of countering the resentment in Garhwal region which reports say has been neglected under his tenure. There are two different opinions brewing within the state Congress party as one section believes that Rawat deciding to contest from two seats might create a negative perception that he is not confident of winning this time. On the other hand, the other section thinks that in a small state like Uttarakhand, no one should contest from two seats. Uttarakhand Assembly election has 70 seats.

In a statement to PTI, Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, The Congress has decided to name its final list of candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections by January 16. Nevertheless, he added that, a consensus on 63 out of 70 assembly seats has been reached, and the decision on the remaining 7 will be taken very soon. The aforementioned updates made by the Uttarakhand CM comes in the backdrop of a supposed discord between him and state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyaya over ticket allotment for the upcoming elections next month.

However, on being asked on the differences, the CM denied this saying, “By January 16, our party will come out with the list of candidates.”