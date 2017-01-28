Sting CD contains more against BJP than me: Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat today said the alleged sting CD’s content went more against the BJP than him as it proved that there was a conspiracy to topple his government.

Rawat however refused to comment on the Election Commission denying permission to the BJP to show the sting CD to people in the party’s video vans currently touring the state. “While I would not comment on the EC’s decision, I must say the so called sting CD has more to say about BJP than me. For instance, it proves that there was a conspiracy to topple my government,” Rawat told reporters.

The Election Commission yesterday denied permission to the party to show portions of the sting CD in its campaign vehicles saying the matter was subjudice.

BJP recently flagged off eight campaign vans fitted with LED screens to highlight steps taken by the Centre for the state’s welfare and corruption in the present government. The number of these campaign vans is being increased by the party as it wants to reach out to the electorate in all the 70 constituencies of the state with its message.