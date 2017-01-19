Harish Rawat calls for commanders conference to be postponed, fears PM Narendra Modi may take advantage in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take political advantage of the conference, he alleges. (ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has requested that the commanders conference which is scheduled to be held on January 21 in Dehradun be postponed in the wake of state elections on February 15. The state along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will go on polls starting from February 4. The results in all these poll-bound states will be declared on March 11.

While elections will be held in Goa (February 4), Punjab (February 4) and Uttarakhand (February 15) will be completed in one phase, Manipur (March 4 and March 8), Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases ( February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8)

During the press conference Harish Rawat also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take political advantage of the conference as the BJP has already made it clear that it would fight polls in the name of the PM. Last week, while trying to rest speculation on his future plans, Eastern Army commander Lt General Praveen Bakshi had said he would continue in service. Speaking to reporters army chief General Bipin Rawat had also said that Bakshi would also attend the Combined Commanders Conference to be chaired by the Prime Minister, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ had said.

The Combined Commanders Conference is chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by senior military commanders of the three services.

While responding to a question about Lt General Bakshi, General Rawat was quoted to have said: “We have reached out to each other ever since I was appointed as the Army chief. We have spoken to each other. All that he has told me is that ‘I accept the decision of the government and I will support you and the organisation to the hilt.”