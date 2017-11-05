Uttar Pradesh civic polls: BJP releases second list of mayoral candidates

Jhansi, Moradabad and Saharanpur will go to polls on November 29 in the third phase.

The BJP today released its second list of mayoral candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh civic polls. A statement issued here said that UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey has issued the second list of candidates for the post of mayor in different municipal corporations. The candidates are: Sanyukta Bhatia (Lucknow), Dr Rajiv Agarwal (Aligarh), Mridula Jaiswal (Varanasi), Dr Mukesh Arya (Mathura), Ramteerth Singhal (Jhansi), Vinod Agarwal (Moradabad) and Sanjiv Walia (Saharanpur). With this, the party has declared 12 mayoral candidates so far. Voting in Lucknow, Aligarh, Varanasi and Mathura will take place on November 26 in the second phase. Jhansi, Moradabad and Saharanpur will go to polls on November 29 in the third phase.