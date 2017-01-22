When Akhilesh Yadav faced a ‘Rahul Gandhi ‘insult’ from a school child; how Uttar Pradesh CM taunted media

Akhilesh then took a dig at the media and told the gathered journalists that while his government was working hard, it was not indulging in self-promotion. (ANI)

In an interesting aside that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav revealed during his speech today while unveiling the Samajwadi Party manifesto was one that showed him facing an ‘insult’ from a child in a school that he was visiting during a tour to check out the education standards prevailing in the state. Saying that when he visited a school once he asked a child to start reading from a book he had in front of him.

When the child started mouthing words, the realisation dawned on Akhilesh that he was repeating from memory and not actually reading the text. Akhilesh said when he turned the page in the book, the child was helpless and could not say anything else. Saying that the Samajwadi Party government was set on improving educational standards, he said that from laptops to special schemes directed at girls, he had made immense contributions that should reduce instances of children being in schools, but for all purposes remain illiterate.

Akhilesh then took a dig at the media and told the gathered journalists that while his government was working hard, it was not indulging in self-promotion. He sought to prove the point by revealing what he next asked the child. He queried, “Do you know who I am?” The child answered, “Yes, of course.” Akhilesh said, “Tell me, who am I?” The child shockingly said, “Rahul Gandhi!”

Saying that the media was intent on readership and providing stories that people enjoy reading and this has made them not address or propagate properly the immense task the Samajwadi Party was doing. The entire episode was narrated by Akhilesh in a good natured way, without animosity and it was greeted with great guffaws of laughter by the Samajwadi Party cadres gathered at the event in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav was speaking at the party event to release the election manifesto today. However, even as Akhilesh Yadav was presenting the election manifesto, party President or ‘Margdarshak’ Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav, were not present. Other powerful SP leaders including Azam Khan did mark their presence, though. Dimple, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, too was present at the event.