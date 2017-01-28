In the video, he can be seen apologising to people a number of times. (ANI)

In a first of its kind incident, Samajwadi Party candidate from Bulandshahr Sujat Alam hit himself with shoes in a public meeting.The video of the incident is going viral. Alam was addressing a public meeting at Bhur Chauraha in Bulandshahr on Friday. In the video, he can be seen apologising to people a number of times. He even said, “All of you come forward. I beg you. You correct your community and vote for me. Don’t disappoint me.” After saying this, Alam took out his shoes and started hitting himself, before people stopped him.

Watch the shocking video

#WATCH: Samajwadi party candidate Sujat Alam hits himself with shoes in Bulandshahr #UPPolls (January 27th) pic.twitter.com/dNqaBblHBy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2017

In the meantime, after its alliance with ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is now indulged in removing its earlier slogans of ’27 saal UP behaal’, aimed take a bow on all three Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. The party workers were seen concealing slogans with white paint in Lucknow. The slogan goes contrary to Congress’s idea of alliance with SP as it also slams the current regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

’27 saal UP behal’ was a kind of slogan-cum-capaign, followed by a Yatra by Congress’ earlier CM face Sheila Dikshit to tell people how Uttar Pradesh has suffered in the last 27 years it had not been in power. The yatra was flagged off by Sonia Gandhi from Delhi on July 23 and concluded in Kanpur covering 10 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Though Azad led the yatra in a specially designed bus, his photograph had not been put up on the vehicle, which had among others pictures of Dikshit, Babbar, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.