Voting for Akhilesh Yadav, or Mulayam will be a waste, it will only help BJP: BSP chief Mayawati

With the likelihood of the alliance between Congress and Akhilesh coming to fruition increasing and the SP battle likely to split former supporters, Mayawati indicated how this will affect the final poll verdict. (Source: IE)

Addressing the media today, Bahujan Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections – all parties are gearing up for the elections which will happen from February 11 to March 8, 2017 in 7 phases with the counting on March 11. With BJP emerging as the party that is likely to get a majority after the polls, Mayawati has been lambasting it for its perceived acts of omission and commission, especially after PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes on November 8.

Thereafter, with the family war breaking out in Samajwadi Party with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother looking to put down the rebellion by his son Akhilesh Yadav and cousin Ramgopal Yadav and the likelihood of this alter the way the public votes being high, Mayawati has looked to present before the public her viewpoint on the entire discourse – pre-note ban, Mayawati was the top contender for the UP chief ministership, which now is no longer the case. In the meeting held today, Mayawati said, “BJP, Akhilesh or unke guru Ram Gopal ko andar hi andar Congress ke sath alliance banane ki baat keh rahe hain.”

With the likelihood of the alliance between Congress and Akhilesh coming to fruition increasing and the SP battle likely to split former supporters, Mayawati indicated how this will affect the final poll verdict. The BSP chief said, “SP ke dono hi khemo ko vote dekar janta ko apna vote barbad nahi karna hai, ye BJP ko labh dena hoga.”