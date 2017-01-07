Uttar Pradesh polls to determine development agenda, indicate political trend

Standing midway to the next general election in 2019, UP would be largely instrumental in deciding whether the ‘Modi magic’ is still working.

With the Election Commission finally announcing a seven-phase election schedule for Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are now on the state, as it would be a litmus test for many political parties. It would not only determine the development agenda of the crucial state but also indicate a political trend, especially after a series of policy decisions taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre.

For the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it would be a prestige fight. After riding the 2014 parliamentary election on the ‘Modi wave’, the PM is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his party forms a government in the state after almost a decade and a half. With the BJP not projecting anyone as its chief ministerial candidate, it is clear that the party is banking on the Modi factor again to win the state.

Standing midway to the next general election in 2019, UP would be largely instrumental in deciding whether the ‘Modi magic’ is still working. This assumes all the more importance because of the Centre’s recent demonetisation drive. The saffron party’s performance in this election will prove whether the PM has the people’s support for the monetary decision.

The fact that Modi won not only his Lok Sabha seat from the state, but many of his senior ministers like Rajnath Singh too represent the state, makes it a point for the BJP to grab power in the state.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Moreover, it is generally believed that the way to Delhi goes through the heart of UP. After having lost elections in Bihar, UP is the only other state which can help the saffron party establish its primacy in the Hindi heartland.

For the Samajwadi Party (SP), the new round of infighting has thrown up fresh challenges and possibilities. According to political analysts, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav seems to have emerged as the strongest SP leader in the state. Though it is still unclear whether the party would be split or not, or whether Akhilesh would get the party symbol, the cycle, Akhilesh has acquired the image of a ‘pro-development CM’, especially in the past two years. The results of the UP elections will also determine whether Akhilesh will hold sway in the party for long. A favourable poll result would also open up the doors of national politics for him and boost his stature as a person to reckon with in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly, for Mulayam Singh Yadav, the results would prove many things: Firstly, whether he is able to stand up to the challenge posed by his son. The party, which he formed 25 years ago, is at the crossroads — almost on the brink of a vertical split. The results will show whether the wily politician still has the political muscle to win an election on his own. Even if the split is averted, the results will signal where he stands in the party and state politics.

The election would also be crucial for the Congress and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The party’s main rival, the BJP, has never taken him seriously. Whether that image of Gandhi would continue or he will be able to carve out a niche for himself in UP politics is largely dependent on the poll outcome. The party’s performance would also decide its political relevance in the 2019 general elections. Gandhi and the Congress know this well and that is why they are looking to align with the SP or a faction of it. The success of that formula would also prove Gandhi’s political acumen. This assumes all the more significance because in the 2012 assembly elections, Gandhi had projected himself as its face but the party fared badly. If the same happens this time too, it would be a bad news for both the Congress as well as its V-P.

Mayawati and the BSP too have a lot at stake in UP. Having lost consecutive elections since 2012, both the BJP and Mayawati have seen a gradual slide in their political fortunes. Hence, if the party fails to win UP in 2017, it would definitely hit the BSP. After having won a majority in UP in 2007, Mayawati lost power in 2012 at the hands of the SP. Two years later, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP did not even open its account. The BSP’s poor performance has never been worse. She is constantly losing elections and desperately needs a victory this time to come back in state politics. In 2007, she rode to power with a new social formulation. In 2017, she is cobbling a Dalit-Muslim alliance. Only the poll results will offer the proof of her political experiments.