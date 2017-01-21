Uttar Pradesh Polls: Day after Manmohan Vaidya’s reservation comment, Prakash Ambedkar says RSS trying to check mood

Vaidya at the Jaipur Literature Festival had said yesterday that even Dr B R Ambedkar was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations. (Representation image)

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar has described the senior RSS member Manmohan Vaidya’s statement on reservations as a step to test the waters before Uttar Pradesh elections. In a seven phase election, the state will gp on polls from February 11.

Vaidya at the Jaipur Literature Festival had said yesterday that even Dr B R Ambedkar was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations, and it should be reviewed.

But moments later, the RSS came out with a statement saying that reservation as provided by the Constitution should continue and there should be no unnecessary controversy.

Speaking on the issue, Joint General Secretary of the RSS Dattatreya Hosabale said that as long as there is discrimination in terms of of birth or any other social factor, the reservation as per the Constitution shall continue and the Sang would supports it.

Prakash Ambedkar, Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson, while speaking to PTI, said that as Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of MPs, Vaidya’s statement was a kind of “kite-flying” to check people’s mood on the issue, as BJP still has two years to be at the Centra before general elections to contain the political damage, if any.

“The only reason behind revisiting the reservations issue is to test the inclination of people in a poll-bound state like Uttar Pradesh,” Ambedkar said.

“When RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a similar remark before Bihar elections, BJP only lost five per cent votes. The party lost the election because of consolidation of votes of RJD and JDU. It (Vaidya’s statement) is an attempt of social galvanisation by the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

