Uttar Pradesh Polls: Omar Abdullah’s suggestion for Congress, ‘don’t back out of alliance with Samajwadi Party’

On a day that saw Congress and the Samajwadi Party failed to get into any seat sharing pact ahead of much awaites Uttar Pradesh polls, The National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that at the time of elections any party can bargain from a position of strength, which the former is missing in the state, Therefore it is unclear why the party is demanding more seats.

But hey, no one’s asking me & I don’t have any stakes in UP beyond wanting to see a strong front take on the BJP so best I zip it & watch. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 21, 2017

The Congress should agree with 99 seats and fight the elections with the Samajwadi Party. In case the alliance is able to form the government, then the Congress must use the time in rebuilding its cadre and organisation in the state, he added in series of tweets today.

Pragmatism would dictate that they take the 99, win the elections with SP & use the time in government to rebuild a cadre & an organisation. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 21, 2017

One can only really bargain from a position of strength so I’m not entirely sure why the Congress thinks it can extract more seats from SP. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 21, 2017

He also advised that walking away from the table won’t be a good idea for the party as it may end up having just handful of seats after the Assembly polls, which will also not be a good preparations ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The former chief minister was however also careful not to be dragged into controversy saying that since his party had not stake in the Uttar Pradesh he would rather sit and watch.

Likely alliance between ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress might not take place as the two parties have not been able to reach any consensus over seat-sharing issue, ANI quoting sources reported on Saturday. Samajwadi Party had offered Congress 99 seats, while the grand old party was admant on a demand of 12 seats, the agency reported. Senior SP leader Naresh Aggarwal, confirming the development, said that alliance is almost broken.