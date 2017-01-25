Uttar Pradesh polls: FIR filed against Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh

Pankaj has moulded himself in character with Rajnath’s politics that shuns extreme reactions against rivals, and which is much less rightist than that of the saffron party. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh has been booked for an election violation within days of being fielded in the prestigious Noida constituency by the party. This has come as a surprise as Pankaj has moulded himself in character with Rajnath’s politics that shuns extreme reactions against rivals, and which is much less rightist than that of the saffron party. The entire incident, for which Pankaj was booked for violating the model code of conduct ahead of the UP polls happened when he arrived in a flamboyant manner in six-seven cars and parked them within 100 metres of the poll centre. In his reaction to the Indian Express, Anuj Kumar, SHO, Surajpur police station said, “An FIR for violating the code of conduct was registered against Pankaj Singh since around six-seven cars reached within 100 metres of the centre, which is not permitted.”