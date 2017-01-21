Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress Election Committee clears 140 seats for first and second phase

The talks between Congress and SP has almost failed, says Naresh Agrawal. (IE)

With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh all set to begin from February 11, the Congress Election Committee today cleared 140 seats for the first and second phase of polls.

Meanwhile, the senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal has today said the talks of alliance between his party and the Congress has almost failed. He added that while the Samajwadi Part chief and Uttar Pradesh chief minister was offering 100 seats, the Congress was sticking with 120 seats. He futher said that even as the Samajwadi Party said it can’t contest in less than 300 seats, the Congress was not ready accept the pffer given to it.

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday, said that the Muslims should not waste their vote on Samajwadi Party, they must vote for BSP so that Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

You may also like to watch this video

As the battle for power intensifies in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati earlier showed her despiration for Muslim voters and undertook tactic to tap them. Keeping the Muslim voters in mind, Mayawati made major changes in the ticket distribution pattern. And so as to lure the voters that constitutes roughly 19 percent of the state’s population, BSP nominated the highest ever of 97 Muslim candidates. Mayawati has handed out tickets to 21 percent Dalit candidates and 26 percent to Muslim candidates.