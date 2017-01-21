BJP releases list of star campaigners, names of Varun Gandhi, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Manohar Parrikar missing

The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders. (AP)

With the seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh all set to begin from February 11, the BJP has today declared the list of its main campaigners of the party. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and several others.

Uttar Pradesh: List of BJP leaders who will be campaigning for the party in the upcoming #UPElections2017 pic.twitter.com/U1ZmuuPZBi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017

However, strangely, names of Varun Gandhi, Vinay Katiyar, Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani are missing in the list.

On Wednesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had said that he was not happy with BJP over distribution of tickets and will decide on party affiliation after candidates list is announced, sources said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls among the five assembly polls due this year has seen 15 MLAs of BSP, five of Congress, three of the ruling Samajwadi Party and two of Rashtriya Lok Dal switching over to BJP, ‘The Indian Express’ reported.

Maurya, a prominent OBC face of BSP also changed his party a six months ago to BJP. But here too he seems unhappy. UP elections have always been on the top priority for all priorities. The demography and population of the state constitutes the highest vote bank in the country. It is said that if one wins UP elections then they have the highest chance to win national elections.