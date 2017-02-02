Uttar Pradesh elections: Take a sneakpeek into BJP’s state IT cell

As a part of the IT cell in the state, the BJP has a social media team which comprises of 10-12 people. (PTI)

As the dates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections near the political war in the state has heated. And as Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Part (SP) in alliance with Rahul Gandhi’s Congress alliance and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) gear up to clinch the maximum votes in the upcoming poll, Indian Express’ youth website InUth.com took a survey into the UP IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As a part of the IT cell in the state, the BJP has a social media team which comprises of 10-12 people. Apart from the team, the party has a social media war room, where high-end graphics and videos are designed based on recent political affairs. The videos and graphics then get posted on various social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and others. The parties WhatsApp contains at least 6000 groups which combine common people of the state. The IT cell also contains a team of 3-4 people to track the latest political updates and the complete election data has even kept in the digital format. To contact with the state’s on-field party workers, the cell also formed a call centre, who also conducts surveys and speak to leaders for details.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on January 28 unveiled party’s manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. Shah stressed upon the need of job creation, alarming law and order situation, and farmers’ concerns in the state. The presser was attended by union minister Kalraj Mishra, state president Keshav Prasad Maurya, and MP Yogi Adityanath. Home Minister Rajnath Nath Singh, who is considered as key face for Chief Ministership, was missing from the meet. Quoting examples of developing the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and even Bihar, the BJP assured the same for Uttar Pradesh as well. “I want to make an appeal to people of Uttar Pradesh to give mandate in our favour and we will remove this Bimaru tag,” said BJP president Amit shah while launching party manifesto here.