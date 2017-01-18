Uttar Pradesh elections: Shivpal Yadav a lonely figure after Election Commission’s decision

Election Commission’s decision was a major blow for Shivpal Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Due to the problems between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh polictics is taking new turns every day. Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, is one prominent figures who has found himself in middle of the entire episode, had a major blow to his status in Samjvadi Party after election commission’s decision to award the cycle poll symbol to current Chief Minister of the state, Akhilesh Yadav.

Until a week ago, Shivpal Yadav was a big heavyweight in Samajvadi Party and was always surrounded by his supporters. However, the latest announcement by election commission has left him deserted and even the most loyal members of the party are cutting themselves away from him.

You may also want to watch:

The indianexpress.com reported him telling his supporters, “Ticket hum nahin, Mukhya Mantri de rahe hain” (The Chief Minister is distributing the tickets, not I). He told this to a handful of people who were still standing outside his house, lending their support. The statement is a reflection of helplessness of a leader who was a big name in Indian politics for a long period. It also shows that Shivpal Yadav may no longer have any authority in the party.

When some supporters shouted, “Shivpal Singh Yadav zindabad, Aditya bhaiyya(Shivpal’s son) zindabad”, he was quicked to react and told them, “I will forward your applications to Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and the Chief Minister… Jisko bhi party ticket de, usko chunav ladana… aur jeetana (will be our job).” Shivpal also refused to talk to the reporters and asked for more time to make any official statement.

You may also want to watch:

Usually, you can see a huge gathering of ministers outside Shivpal’s residnece in Lucknow but things have changed after election commission’s announcement. There was no tight security at his place and people were easily walking inside the house, with minium security at the gates.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav and Congress also confirmed their pre-poll alliance ahead of the next month’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. RJD leader Lalu Prasad yadav also confirmed that he’ll be supporting Akhilesh in the upcoming elections along with his son.