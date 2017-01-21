Uttar Pradesh elections: Samajwadi Party loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joins Mayawati camp

Earlier today, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s loyalist Ambika Chaudhary has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Mayawati’s presence. (Source: ANI)

Earlier today, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s loyalist Ambika Chaudhary has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Mayawati’s presence. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Chaudhary cited infighting for his decision to break ties with the ruling party. While talking to ANI, Chaudhary said, “I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now.” Chaudhary has also accused SP of not concentrating on the core issues of the state.

While talking to media, Chaudhary went ahead accusing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of slighting his ageing father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chowdhary. “It was most unfortunate and had left him heart broken,” he said.

“I will now contribute to the BSP’s social engineering movement and help the party in the state assembly elections,” he added further.

BSP Supremo Mayawati welcomed the SP veteran and assured that his honour and respect will be maintained in the party. He was also given a ticket from his traditional seat in Ballia. Chowdhary was with the SP for 25-long years.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Mayawati on Saturday took a dig at SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav for staging a drama of family feud to shift people’s attention from scams and corruption issues perpetrated under its regime. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow today, she said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav has made Shivpal a ‘scapegoat’ to divert attention from failures of his son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.” She also criticised RSS and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to question reservation to minority communities.

You might also want to see this:

The BSP supremo, in the past, has criticised Yadav family for creating a false feud and making the state administration suffer. She has also been very vocal on criticising PM Modi-led BJP for doing allegedly partisan politics. She also urged the Muslims community to not waste their vote on SP. They must vote for BSP so that BJP can be defeated, she said. Further hitting out the central and the state government, Mayawati said, “People are suffering due to bad policies of the Central Government and misrule of the state Government.”