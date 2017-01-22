Uttar Pradesh Elections: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hints SP-Congress alliance talks still in works

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social networking site Twitter and have hinted a Bihar-like alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after Congress President Sonia Gandhi intervened and spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over the possible alliance prospects, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social networking site Twitter and have hinted a Bihar-like alliance in UP. Prasad in his recent tweet has mentioned that he has been consistently in talks with Samajwadi Party and Congress leaderships to stitch a giant alliance like it happened in Bihar.

Have been consistently in talks with @samajwadiparty & @INCIndia‘s top leadership. Hoping & doing my best to stitch the Bihar like alliance — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 22, 2017

Even many of the Congress leaders are quite hopeful on the talks, as it can be reflected in their recent comments to the media.

The RJD Patriarch has been very vocal in his support to Akhilesh Yadav. He was one of the firsts to congratulate him. “I congratulate Akhilesh and appeal to Mulayam Singh that its election of country, not of UP,” said Lalu soon after the Akhilesh-led SP camp won the ‘Cycle’ symbol, last week.

However, the initial talks over the alliance between the two parties faced some roadblocks as SP refused to budge from its offer of around 100 seats, but the Congress wanted 120. Thus, leaders in both the camps had thrown up their hands on the prospects of the electoral tie-up.

But soon after Sonia’s telephonic conversation with the UP chief minister, Congress sources said the intervention will surely boost the alliance prospects. Talking to IANS, a Congress leader on the condition of anonimity said, “Everything will be clear by Sunday morning. The Congress might agree on 100-103 seats. Both the parties know they need each other in Uttar Pradesh polls.”

Earlier, talking about the alliance, senior SP leader Naresh Agrawal said: “The alliance is almost over. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Akhilesh Yadav) was offering Congress 100 seats, but they were not agreeing to anything less than 120 seats.”

“We told them we can’t fight in less than 300 seats, but the Congress was adamant as if they are a very influential party in the state,” IANS quoted Agarwal saying.

However, Congress is still hopeful of the tie-up. Commenting on the issue, its state President Raj Babbar said during the day, “The talks will go on.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too are reported to be working on ‘some possibilities’. The Gandhi family scion is said to be furious at the ‘slight and disrespect’ shown to the Congress by the SP leadership.

Earlier, it was reported that the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is planning to go it alone in the first and second phases of the seven-phase assembly elections in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies…