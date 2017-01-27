Uttar Pradesh elections: Rahul Gandhi to meet chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on January 29

As per reports, both parties continue to haggle over seat sharing Amethi and Rae Bareli. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on January 29. The Congress and Samajwadi Party announced an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections earlier this month.

As per reports, both parties continue to haggle over seat sharing Amethi and Rae Bareli, which are the Parliamentary turf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul. During the time of negotiation, the Congress had managed to get 105 of the 403 seats from the Samajwadi Party, which seems to be in no mood to give up its claims in 10 seats of both constituencies.

Leaders of the Congress party were reportedly unhappy as none of names five candidates declared by the ruling party in the state had been withdrawn after the alliance was formed. Even as both the sides are almost on same page to a understanding that the Congress will get six seats and the Samajwadi Party four seats, local party leaders semed to be reluctant on giving up either Amethi or Gauriganj Assembly seats, a Congress leader said.

He further said that the Congres also wants to choose its nominees in an independent manner instead of following the “sitting-getting” formula blindly. The leader also said that giving tickets only on the basis of earlier performance will only help rivals.

(With inputs from PTI)