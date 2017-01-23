Uttar Pradesh Elections: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi

Prashant Kishor came to prominence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s huge victory in General Election 2014. (PTI)

Every election is like a ‘dharma-yuddh’ for politicians that’s why they work on the old and famous phrase, ‘everything is fair in love and war’. Their love for power puts them in a war-like situation against each other. Now, after ‘tying the knot’, so to speak, UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi have roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to manage their poll campaign during Assembly election 2017. According to a report in DNA, Kishor will manage the joint election campaign. Earlier, he was involved in the negotiations with Samajwadi Party, the report said.

Prashant Kishor, came to prominence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s huge victory in General Election 2014, and he was considered as the ‘Krishna’ of Modi’s ‘chunav rath’ for managing the strategy very well. His campaigning strategies had put Modi at the helm of power at the Centre. He was thereafter roped in by the Janata Dal (United) and had projected present Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as ‘vikas purush’ during Bihar Assembly election which led to Kumar’s triumph. Now, when Uttar Pradesh is going to witness one of most- crucial assembly elections with four major parties i.e, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, both partners have many expectations from Kishor. These elections are also being considered as the semifinal of General Election 2019.

Kishor has started working for the this newly formed yoke and new tagline for the UP polls would be announced in next week, he is also looking towards Punjab for the clients who can pay a hefty amount to him

However, the BJP has taken a jibe at Congress-Samajwadi party tie-up. UP BJP President KP Maurya said, “Let Congress and Samajwadi Party be if BSP also joins the alliance, BJP will still emerge victoriously.”