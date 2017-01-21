Uttar Pradesh Elections: Muslims should not waste their vote on Samajwadi Party, vote BSP to defeat BJP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the Muslims should not waste their vote on Samajwadi Party, they must vote for BSP so that Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated. (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday, said that the Muslims should not waste their vote on Samajwadi Party, they must vote for BSP so that Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Muslims should not waste their vote on SP, they must vote for BSP so that BJP can be defeated: BSP Chief Mayawati #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/QOiRwPbZ5H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017

As the battle for power intensifies in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati earlier showed her despiration for Muslim voters and undertook tactic to tap them. Keeping the Muslim voters in mind, Mayawati made major changes in the ticket distribution pattern. And so as to lure the voters that constitutes roughly 19 percent of the state’s population, BSP nominated the highest ever of 97 Muslim candidates. Mayawati has handed out tickets to 21 percent Dalit candidates and 26 percent to Muslim candidates.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Mayawati has always marked difference in her party’s strategy of weaving winnable caste combinations and has also shared broader points on which the party campaigns were expected to focus on to target Modi government over non-fulfillment of promises during last two and half years. Previously in yet another attack on the BJP, Mayawati claimed that the prime minister had realised that BJP was not going to win the elections.

Meanwhile, filing up of nominations has began on Friday for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that will take place on February 15, covering 67 constituencies spread over 11 districts in Muslim-dominated western U.P. The filing of nominations will continue till January 27. In notification issued, it was also mentioned that the withdrawal of candidature could be done till February 1 and polling will be on February 15.