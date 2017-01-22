Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress releases list of 41 candidates

Congress party has released its own list of 41 candidates for the first and second phase – the 7-phase polls in the state will take place on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.(ANI)

Within hours of the alliance forged with the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi party (SP) today for the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls today, Congress party has released its own list of 41 candidates for the first and second phase – the 7-phase polls in the state will take place on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. Among the names on the list are Naresh Saini who is being fielded from Behat, Imran Masood from Nakur, Mukesh Chaudhury from Deoband, Samir Bhati from Dadri, amongst others.

In a day marked by a number of political development, all the top parties, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress have released their specific lists of stalwarts they will be fielding for the elections. Former Union Minister Jitin Prasad and controversial leader Imran Masood figure in the first list of Congress. The really noteworthy listing that caught the eye was that of Pankaj Singh who has been fielded by the BJP from the prestigious Noida constituency – he is the son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier in the day, ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress took a decision to contest the upcoming Assembly election under single banner and hailing the decision of forming alliance, both the Samajwadi Party and Congress echoed similar sentiments and said history will soon be created in Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on the political development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told that the grand old party would emerge as an umbrella party around which the anti-fascist and pro-poor parties would rally.

“All of us welcome this decision. This has been going on for a while. The pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people were trying to upset the situation and that it should not happen. There was this certainty that if the Samajwadi Party and the Congress come together, there’s no way that the BJP wins,” he added.

Resonating similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party leader Naved Siddiqui alleged the BJP of spreading hatred and disharmony among the people and said this would, however, be stopped when the SP-Congress alliance comes into power.

