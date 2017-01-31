Uttar Pradesh elections: BJP slightly ahead of SP-Congress in Uttar Pradesh, says Survey

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a close race with the BJP and its allies expected to get 180-191 seats and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance 168-178 seats, a poll survey telecast by India Today TV said on Tuesday.(PTI)

According to the survey conducted by Axis APM and India Today Group, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stands far behind and was projected to get 39-43 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Elections for 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 11 and culminating on March 8.

The poll survey gave one to four seats to others.

The vote share projection in the pre-poll survey reveals that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were expected to get 34.8 pre cent of the total votes whereas the SP-Congress alliance would get 33.2 per cent votes in the state.

The survey puts BSP far behind with only a 20.1 per cent vote share whereas others would be able to get 11.9 per cent votes.