Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Congressmen protest alliance with Samajwadi Party

Workers gathered at party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, and shouted slogans against formation of an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Some of the Congress workers on Tuesday protested party’s decision to form an alliance with ruling Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Workers gathered at party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, and shouted slogans against formation of an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party. A Congress-Samajwadi party alliance would virtually cut some of aspiring candidates’ bid in upcoming polls. Both Congress and SP will have to shorten their list for each others’ candidate. Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cleared the air confirming his party’s decision to ally with Congress. Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to the media on Tuesday and confirmed the alliance between the grand old party and the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the details of the alliance would be decided in the coming days but there would definitely be a Congress-Sp alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

When asked about the much talked about “Mahagatbandhan” Azad said that they would think about it in the days to come but as of now, the Congress-SP alliance was confirmed. Meanwhile, Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate and former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit said that she would like to gracefully withdraw her candidacy as tey could not have 2 CM candidates for the elections. Reports of an alliance between both the parties had been gaining momentum in the last few weeks as the SP was going through an internal turmoil. Earlier yesterday, the Congress party had hailed the election Commission’s decision to grant the “bicycle” to Akhilesh Yadav as judicious. Congres spokesperson R P N Singh had congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on being granted the party symbol to contest the elections and said that the UP CM had 90% of his legislators on his side.