Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav pillories Narendra Modi for ‘achchey din’ promise

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘achchey din’ promise, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav today pilloried him saying instead of getting good days, they were handed over ‘jhadu’ (broom) or asked to perform yoga. “BJP has nothing to talk about development. They sometimes give you ‘jhadu’ (broom) or ask you to perform yoga,” he said releasing his party’s election manifesto.

“Some parties are there in fray which have nothing to say what they have done,” the chief minister said, seeking to know from them as to what was meant by “acchey din”. Akhilesh slammed BJP for its Lok Sabha poll promise and asked what happened to its ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ slogan. “People are desperately looking for those who had promised ‘achchey din’,” he said attacking the saffron party to drive home the point that SP alone could deliver the goods to the electorate.

“Hame jaise jaise din dekhe the dekh liye, bahut kam samay mein…achchey burey kharab sab dekh liye…(I have seen all the good and bad days in little time),” he said, adding, “Please tell me what is acchey din…what is your definition of achchey din…many times attempts were made to vitiate the atmosphere and ruin the state but we did not let it happen…trust me again and let us form government. Balanced development will be carried forward…,” he said.

On digital India, Akhilesh said, “You talk about digital India but did nothing for it. You talk about cashless society, it could also be done on our laptops,” he said on the demonetisation decision.