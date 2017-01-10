Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Revealed! Desperate Mayawati’s all-new tactics to tap Muslim votes

In the western part of the state, the party led by its supremo Mayawati, had fielded 50 Muslim candidates, which is more than one-third of the party’s total number of 149 seats in the region. (PTI)

As the battle for power intensifies in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh, with ruling Samajwadi party (SP) frequently being in news over several internal feuds, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had undertaken an all-new tactic to tap Muslim votes in the state. And as the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elctions nears, BSP had this time, unprecedentedly, fielded the longest list of Muslim candidates in the state, most of them from western UP. In the western part of the state, the party led by its supremo Mayawati, had fielded 50 Muslim candidates, which is more than one-third of the party’s total number of 149 seats in the region and more than half of the total number of 97 Muslim candidates representing the party in the upcoming elections.

Even intensifying its attempt to clinch the minority votes in the UP assembly elections, BSP had for the first time fielded a Muslim political debutant, Bazmi Siddiqui, in Ayodhya. The unprecedented decision of the BSP to field a Muslim candidate in the region came as the first by any mainstream political party in the state, since the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid clash in the 1980s started to influence the politics in the state.

Even, in Deboand, BSP had fielded another Muslim candidate, Dar-ul Uloom, for the first time since 1993. The party had came successful in Debonad during the 2002 and 2007 assembly elections with its candidates Rajendra Singh Rana and Manoj Chaudhary respectively. However, wining the by-election after the death of MLA Rajendra Singh Rana, Congress’ Muslim candidate Mavia Ali, holds power in Deoband.

As reported by The Indian Express, Bazmi siddiqui was quoted saying, “This is the first time since Independence that a mainstream party has fielded a Muslim candidate. I think of it as a responsibility to build communal harmony in Ayodhya. The people of Ayodhya are peace-loving and they don’t want the communal politics of the BJP, which has already fallen out of prominence here in the last election.”

Even in Mazaffarnagar district of the state the Mayawati-led party had fielded three Muslim candidates, one more than its total number of Muslim candidates in the region last year. Also in the Shamli district, which was hit by communal violence, the party had fielded a two Muslim candidates out of its three seats.