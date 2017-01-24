Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: For once I thought Cycle might slip out of my hands, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav targeted BJP over demonetisation and opined that money is not black or white, but the transactions are. (ANI)

As the dates for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections near, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhiles Yadav, today, braced up his campaign, thanking his followers for standing by the party during the internal feud within the party. Addressing the second rally of the day in Sultanpur’s Suresh Nagar, the national president of the Samajwadi Party took fresh jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thereby asserting win for the party in the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, addressing his first election rally in the state after his coronation as the head of the ruling party, replacing father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh targeted BJP over demonetisation and opined that money is not black or white, but the transactions are. He further claimed that the implementation of the ban on currency notes had escalated the pain among the common people of the country.

Also Watch:



“There’s nothing black or white in this world. Money is not black or white; the transactions are. And what black money can a common man have? The black money is possessed by the people living in the big cities. Did you see those affluent people in the ATM lines? Only the common man was seen and weird incidents were reported,” he added.

Akhilesh took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and said a country cannot function if one person decides that the currency notes of 500 and 1000 won’t be legal tender after midnight.

Continuing his tirade against the opposition, Akhilesh said that the BJP has not launched any scheme that even closely compares to the schemes launched during his regime in the state.

“We have helped these people in the difficult times. And that is the only way through which development can be achieved. Had the BJP known ways to develop the state and the nation, there would be development all around. In the three budgets announced till date, there has been nothing for the poor. There’s no scheme launched by the BJP that even closely compares to the Samajwadi’s Pension Scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of framing the 2017 Union Budget by plagiarising his party’s agenda.

“They said ‘acche din aa jaayenge’. I want to ask the people where the ‘acche din’ are. They gave a slogan and some people blindly followed it. They gave a ‘jhaadu’ (broom) in our hands instead. They made us do yoga. Now, the fourth budget of their government is about to come and I am sure that they will copy everything the Samajwadi Party has done for the state,” Yadav said.

The poll process in the state begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in Western UP will go to polls in this phase. Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

(With inputs from agencies)