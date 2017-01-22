Akhilesh Yadav releases Samajwadi Party manifesto: From free smartphones to free cycles for girls, check out the highlights

Newly appointed Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav (C) poses for the media at the release of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, at the party’s headquarters in Lucknow. (Reuters)

After winning the ‘Cycle’ battle at Election Commission against father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the party’s manifesto today for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state which will be conducted in seven phases between February 11 to March 8. In a 32-page manifesto that carried the photographs of Akhilesh Yadav and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, but none of Shivpal Yadav. Interestingly, the unveiling of the manifesto was done in the absence of Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal. However, Akhilesh went straight to meet his father after the event and both came out together for a media photo shoot. The party is projecting Akhilesh Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, who has many developmental projects in his mind and has promised to make them reality after SP wins the polls. In the manifesto the party has tried to provide something for everyone. For instance he has promised to establish a farmers’ fund, says will distribute smartphones and pressure cookers to girls and women and the Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-Terai Expressway. Take a look in which way the Samajwadi Party has tried to lure people:

*Establishment of Farmers’ fund.

*24-hour supply power in rural areas.

*Free smart phones under Samajwadi smart phone scheme

*Rs 1,000 per month to 1 crore people under expansion of Samajwadi pension scheme

*Free cycle to girls studying in class ninth to 12th.

*Pressure cooker to poor women

*Free ghee and milk powder to poor students

*Nutrious diet to pregnant women at their place.

*Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.

*Samajwadi party smart villages

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav at party office in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

*Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-

Terai Expressway

*River front development in prominent cities.

*Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, less than 60 years age, on untimely deaths.

*Samajwadi sports school for sports promotion.

