UP polls: Rs 87 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 19 crore seized

Liquor seized (Representative PTI image)

Despite model code of conduct being enforced, money and liquor seem to play an important role in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as over Rs 87 crore in cash and liquor worth over Rs 19.15 crore has been seized.

“After the implementation of model code of conduct (MCC) in UP for assembly polls, Rs 87.32 crores of cash were seized by teams of IT, EC and police. Under the campaign, 7.5 lakh bulk litres of liquor worth Rs 19.15 crores has also been recovered,” UP Chief Electoral Officer, T Venkatesh said.

He said FIRs were lodged against 2,545 persons in 44,321 cases of MCC violation including that of illegal use of blue and red beacon, loudspeakers, meeting without permission and speeches.

For peaceful elections, 7,69,279 licensed firearms were deposited and 640 arms licences were cancelled, he added.

Under IPC section 107/116 (for keeping peace and security), 26.23 lakh persons were bound down and non-bailable warrants have been issued against 15,286 persons, the CEO said.