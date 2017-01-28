UP Polls: Mayawati slams BJP, says its manifesto will go waste as people doesn’t trust them

Talking about minorities in the state, she says that people of UP have not forgotten the incidents of Dadri and Muzzaffarnagar. (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has today hit out at the BJP and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections will reject the party, and the manifesto announced by will go waste. Speaking at the press conference, she said that the BJP has not fulfilled its promise it gave to the people of the country ahead of general elections in 2014.

The BSP supremo further said that the BJP-led Government in the Centre announced the demonetisation in the name of fight against black money, but in turn created problems of the poor, who are deeply upset with them. Stressing that people of the state won’t believe BJP, she said that the party’s manifesto is nothing but throwing dust into the eyes of the people of the Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati further added that if the BJP comes to power they might work to destroy the reservation given to Dalits and tribals of the state.

Talking about minorities in the state, the BSP leader also said that they have not forgotten the incidents of Dadri and Muzaffarnagar. Accusing the BJP-led government of saving former IPL czar Lalit Modi and Businessman Vijay Mallya who are both outside the country now, she asked why both of them haven’t been caught till now.

If BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly elections in the state, they the state might see communal riots again, because of which people should be careful before voting for them, Mayawati added.