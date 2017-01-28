UP Polls: In a shocking admission, Agra independent candidate says he wants to enter politics to ‘fool people’

Commenting on Narendra Modi, Gopal Chaudhary says that if a person could be the PM by ‘fooling people’, then he will do the same. (ANI)

In a startling admission, an independent candidate from Agra for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, has openly said that the only reason he wants to enter politics is to earn money, the video of which have gone viral in social media sites.

Gopal Chaudhary, who is contesting elections from Agra East, while hinting on several other candidates who enter the poll with same motive said he would follow their footsteps. Talking to media persons, the candidate said that his only reason to enter to politics is not only to earn money but also to fool people.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gopal Chaudhary also added that if a person could be the head the head of the state by fooling people, then he would also do the same. He said that if by fooling people somebody could become the prime minister, then he must have some special talent and he would also follow the same footsteps.

In the meantime, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow tomorrow. The Congress and Samajwadi Party had announced an alliance for the polls earlier this month.

The BJP will release its election manifesto for Assembly elections today. The party’s poll manifesto will counter the ruling Samajwadi Party’s free smart phone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls. Although there is less chance of the BJP going for the announcement of some freebies, it may announce houses for all and jobs for the youths in its manifesto.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8. Results will be declared on March 11.

